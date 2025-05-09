Radar Screens Go Dark Again in America’s Busiest Airspace

Newark Liberty International Airport’s airspace was plunged into darkness early Friday after yet another air traffic control outage, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The outage, which occurred at 4 a.m., lasted for around 90 seconds but still affected a number of different sectors, the FAA reported. The blackout was all the more troubling after a similar loss of radio contact with planes flying into the airport in recent months.

“There was a telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport airspace,” the FAA said in a statement. “The outage occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Friday, May 9, and lasted approximately 90 seconds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

FAA sources confirmed that a telecommunications outage hit a radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C.

Rep. Josh Gottimer told reporters the latest outage was “big news” for the troubled airport.

“My understanding is there was yet another outage in the last hours, another 90 second outage of radar and radio in the region. That’s the second time in a matter of days,” the New Jersey Democrat said at a press conference outside Newark airport on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.