Radar Screens Go Dark Again in America’s Busiest Airspace

OFF THE GRID

Air traffic comms went silent at the troubled airport on Friday morning.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025. Regulators have been slowing arrivals and departures at one of the United States' busiest airports following a 90-second traffic control system outage last week that has industry experts sounding alarm bells.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Newark Liberty International Airport’s airspace was plunged into darkness early Friday after yet another air traffic control outage, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The outage, which occurred at 4 a.m., lasted for around 90 seconds but still affected a number of different sectors, the FAA reported. The blackout was all the more troubling after a similar loss of radio contact with planes flying into the airport in recent months.

Chaos at Major Airport Persists Despite FAA Plan for Upgrade
Liam Archacki
Sean Duffy.

“There was a telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport airspace,” the FAA said in a statement. “The outage occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Friday, May 9, and lasted approximately 90 seconds.”

FAA sources confirmed that a telecommunications outage hit a radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C.

Rep. Josh Gottimer told reporters the latest outage was “big news” for the troubled airport.

“My understanding is there was yet another outage in the last hours, another 90 second outage of radar and radio in the region. That’s the second time in a matter of days,” the New Jersey Democrat said at a press conference outside Newark airport on Friday.

Newark Air Traffic Controller Quit After Scary Radar Mishap
Leigh Kimmins
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 6: A man stands outside Terminal C with the airport control tower in the background at Newark Liberty International Airport, on May 6, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Passengers traveling to, from, or through Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) have experienced several days of delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control staffing shortages and equipment malfunctions.(Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

