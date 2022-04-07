CHEAT SHEET
Tony Award-Winning ‘Sopranos’ Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95
Brooklyn-born actress Rae Allen, whose career spanned Damn Yankees in the ’50s to All in the Family and The Sopranos, has died at 95. “She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” her representative, Kyle Fritz, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement confirming her death. “I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.” Allen won a Tony Award for best actress in 1971 for And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little, and also appeared in A League of Their Own, Stargate, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, and Grey’s Anatomy, among many others.