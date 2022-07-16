Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero Captured in Mexico
Rafael Caro Quintero, a drug lord who allegedly ordered the death of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, was captured by Mexican authorities Friday, the Associated Press reports. Caro Quintero escaped Mexican prison twice and went back into drug trafficking, so U.S. officials are hopeful Mexico will agree to extradite him to America. A search dog found Caro Quintero hiding in a bush during an operation run by the Mexican navy and Attorney General’s Office, according to a navy statement. At one point in the operation, the search helicopter crashed for an unknown reason, killing 14 of the 15 onboard, the statement read. The Navy also released a short video of a walking Caro Quintero held by uniformed men holding assault rifles. Caro Quintero was added to the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2018, with a $20 million bounty on his head.