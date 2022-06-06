Nadal Snatches Historic French Open Victory Despite Chronic Foot Injury
TOE TO TOE
Being long in the tooth didn’t leave Rafael Nadal down for the count, with the Spanish tennis star rising to the occasion on Sunday, cruising to victory in the men’s final at the French Open. The tourney win is Nadal’s 14th French Open, bringing his total tally to a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam titles. In another unmatched achievement, the 36-year-old has also become the oldest player ever to win in Paris. The Spanish player hardly seemed to break a sweat during his three sets against 23-year-old Norwegian player Casper Ruud, beating him 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in just over two hours. His performance followed a bruising four-hour-plus quarter-final against fellow living legend Novak Djokovic. The tourney took its toll on Nadal, who told reporters in a post-game press conference that he had received an injection to numb his left foot, a short-term solution to a chronic injury caused by Mueller-Weiss syndrome. He is expected to undergo a medical procedure next week, the success of which will determine whether he appears at Wimbledon later this month. “I am always a positive guy, and I always expect things going the right way,” he said. “So let’s be confident, and let’s be positive.”