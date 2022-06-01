CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic and Advances to French Open Semi-Finals
VICTORY
Read it at Eurosport
In a dramatic quarter-final match, Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in four sets and advanced to the French Open semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Nadal will compete against Alexander Zverev. The Spanish great won the quarter-final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) and is now even closer extending his record Grand Slam title to 22. The match lasted four hours and 12 minutes, ending at 1:15 a.m. local time as fans wrapped themselves in scarves to stay warm. After the game, Nadal said, “Novak is one of the best players in history without doubt; so always playing against him is an amazing challenge with all the history we have together.”