Rafael Nadal in Tears After Playing Last Tournament of His Career

Comcast is set to spin off its NBCUniversal cable and entertainment networks like MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. An announcement of the spin off of those assets, which generated $7 billion in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, is expected Wednesday. The spin off, which may take about a year, wouldn’t include NBC News, Bravo or the Peacock streaming service. Several leadership changes will follow. Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s media group, will be chief executive of the new, publicly traded company, according to the Journal. CFO Anand Kini will have the same role there, and CCO Donna Langley will become chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios. Comcast, which acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, earlier this year opted not to explore a merger with Paramount. Comcast said last month that it was looking into making a spin off of assets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT