Nadal Tells Humiliated Djokovic: Maybe You Should Have Just Gotten Vaccinated
SIMPLE SOLUTION
Novak Djokovic is currently languishing in an Australian government detention hotel after his visa was dramatically revoked on his arrival in Melbourne on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like Rafael Nadal has a lot of sympathy for his longtime rival. Famed anti-vaxxer Djokovic was refused entry to Australia following a national outcry over his medical exemption to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at this month’s Australian Open. Speaking Thursday, Nadal said that, if Djokovic really wanted to play the tournament, then the solution was pretty obvious. “I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem,” said Nadal. “He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.” A court will decide on Djokovic’s deportation Monday.