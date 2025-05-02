Scouted

I’m Sorry, but Rag & Bone’s Viral Sweatpant Jeans Are Worth the Hype (and Every Penny)

“IT’S NOT DENIM”

“Wait, those are really sweatpants?!” Yep.

Rag & Bone Miramar Sweatpant Jeans Review
Spending $188 on sweatpants that look like jeans might sound a little ridiculous—and honestly, I get it. Many of us are still recovering from the early-2000s jeggings era, and that trend overstayed its welcome. But I have to admit: the viral Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans you’ve probably seen all over your social feed have swiftly become one of my favorite wardrobe investments of all time. And yes, they’re a little expensive, but they’re worth every penny.

Before I discovered these faux jeans, I had pretty much sworn off “hard pants,” as I like to call them. During the COVID-19 lockdown, I ditched anything with a button or zipper—and never looked back. Even now, post-pandemic, I’ve refused to return to traditional denim.

Enter the Rag & Bone Miramar collection. Thanks to the brand’s innovative printing technique, which makes soft fabrics look like actual “hard” denim, you can keep up the illusion of wearing true pants without sacrificing comfort. It’s truly a game-changer. They look just like the real thing but feel like pajamas. Honestly, it’s a dream come true.

Rag and bone sweatpant review
Jamie Stone.

You’d never guess they aren’t real jeans either. It’s impossible to tell that they have no zipper, no button, and 100 percent pure comfort unless you’re wearing them. Honestly, I’ve lost count of how many compliments I’ve gotten wearing them.

“Wait—those are sweatpants?!” people always ask. Yep. And they don’t even have a real waistband closure. I take a size large (they’re available in sizes XXS to XL), and personally, I prefer the general sizing options—small, medium, large—over traditional denim sizing like 28, 29, or 30, which can vary wildly from brand to brand.

I now own three pairs that I rotate regularly, and whenever they launch a new style, I’ll probably be adding it to my lineup. If you’ve been searching for jeans that deliver on both comfort and style, Rag & Bone’s Miramar sweatpant jeans are absolutely worth the hype—and the investment. Shop my three favorite styles in the collection below.

Miramar Terry Wide-Leg Pant
These wide leg pants are the perfect ‘dress up or down’ bottom.
See At Rag & Bone$238

Free Shipping

Miramar Terry Jogger Pant
This was the style that started my Miramar obsession. I found a pair online on sale, and ordered them immediately. These are definitely more casual than the other styles in the collection, but I reach for them all the time.
See At Rag & Bone$155

Free Shipping

Miramar Terry Wide-Leg Pant
This style comes in two colors: Noosa and Lenox. They’re a little bit longer on me at 5’6, so they’re great for pairing with heels.
See At Rag & Bone$188

Free Shipping

