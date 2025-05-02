Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Spending $188 on sweatpants that look like jeans might sound a little ridiculous—and honestly, I get it. Many of us are still recovering from the early-2000s jeggings era, and that trend overstayed its welcome. But I have to admit: the viral Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans you’ve probably seen all over your social feed have swiftly become one of my favorite wardrobe investments of all time. And yes, they’re a little expensive, but they’re worth every penny.
Before I discovered these faux jeans, I had pretty much sworn off “hard pants,” as I like to call them. During the COVID-19 lockdown, I ditched anything with a button or zipper—and never looked back. Even now, post-pandemic, I’ve refused to return to traditional denim.
Enter the Rag & Bone Miramar collection. Thanks to the brand’s innovative printing technique, which makes soft fabrics look like actual “hard” denim, you can keep up the illusion of wearing true pants without sacrificing comfort. It’s truly a game-changer. They look just like the real thing but feel like pajamas. Honestly, it’s a dream come true.
You’d never guess they aren’t real jeans either. It’s impossible to tell that they have no zipper, no button, and 100 percent pure comfort unless you’re wearing them. Honestly, I’ve lost count of how many compliments I’ve gotten wearing them.
“Wait—those are sweatpants?!” people always ask. Yep. And they don’t even have a real waistband closure. I take a size large (they’re available in sizes XXS to XL), and personally, I prefer the general sizing options—small, medium, large—over traditional denim sizing like 28, 29, or 30, which can vary wildly from brand to brand.
I now own three pairs that I rotate regularly, and whenever they launch a new style, I’ll probably be adding it to my lineup. If you’ve been searching for jeans that deliver on both comfort and style, Rag & Bone’s Miramar sweatpant jeans are absolutely worth the hype—and the investment. Shop my three favorite styles in the collection below.