Rage Against the Machine Break Up for the Third Time
SETTLE FOR NOTHING
After disappointing fans by canceling a string of tour dates, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk announced Wednesday that the band is breaking up again. “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” Wilk wrote, referring to the shows dropped from their Public Service Announcement reunion tour. “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further [...] I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…” After two previous splits, Rage reformed in 2020 only for COVID-19 to get in the way. When the tour finally got underway in 2022, frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a severe tear to his Achilles tendon during the second show, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the rest of the dates.