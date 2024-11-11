In a district where 92 percent of people voted for Kamala Harris, fury and despair have arguably never been better business. In Washington, D.C., ‘rage rooms’—facilities where customers can pay a modest fee to take out their frustrations on helpless plates, cups, and glass bottles—have enjoyed a noticeable uptick in demand since Donald Trump’s victory in the election last week. “On a typical night, we will get from seven to nine reservations for the rage room,” Ray Page, general manager at Kraken in the Penn Quarter, told The Washington Post on Friday. “Tonight since the election we’re up to 17. That’s a big ramp up in numbers, and that’s just reservations. We could still get walk-ins.” By Saturday morning, Page added that the number of bookings had jumped to 26. The venue doesn’t just offer rage rooms either, with a similar surge of interest in Kraken’s ax-throwing rooms too. “I just didn’t really expect the double whammy of the Democrats losing the Senate and the presidency so quickly,” one ax-wielding punter told the newspaper.

