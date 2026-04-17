Raging Trump, 79, Loses It at MAGA Rebels in Morning Meltdown

President Donald Trump has raged at MAGA rebels who dared to speak out against him, in another of his morning Truth Social rants.

“It’s easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, ‘Candace’(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely ‘fried’,” the president posted around 8.12 a.m. Friday, responding to a CNN segment about how his ratings compare to those of other prominent conservative figures.

“There are others, also!” he went on. “Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The segment Trump shared is a week old. It features Harry Enten talking about how Carlson’s approval ratings have been in “absolute freefall” among Republicans over the past several months.

“Back in March of 2024, when he and Donald Trump were very close friends, look at that, he was at plus 54 points,” the analyst said. “Look at where he is today, at only plus seven points among Republicans, and that includes GOP-leaning independents.”

Carlson has lately slammed Trump's war in Iran. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The massive drop in popularity corresponds with his increasing propensity to criticize Trump. Carlson has described Trump’s war in Iran as an “absolutely evil and disgusting” violation of his campaign pledge to end foreign conflicts abroad.

Kelly, who has been similarly critical of Trump’s war with the Islamic regime, as well as his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, did not feature in Enten’s broadcast.

Also critical of the conflict is pro-MAGA pundit Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Also absent was Owens, another critic of the conflict who only last week called the president a “genocidal lunatic,” and Jones, a veteran conspiracy theorist and otherwise stalwart MAGA supporter who has consistently opposed the war and lately asked listeners on his podcast, “How do we 25th Amendment his a--?”

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution contains provisions for removing the president from office if they are incapacitated or otherwise unable to effectively perform the duties of the office.

Jones even went so far as to suggest removing Trump from office. Michelle McLoughlin/REUTERS

Trump lumped all four pundits into a Truth Social tirade last Thursday, in which he bizarrely claimed that they had opposed him for far longer than they in fact have, and had done so because of their supposed low intelligence.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” he wrote. “Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!”