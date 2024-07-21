Raging Trump Reacts to Biden Bow-Out: ‘Crooked Biden Was Not Fit to Run’

Former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responded furiously within minutes of President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race. In a phone call to CNN, the details of which the network’s anchor Kaitlin Collins tweeted Sunday, he called Biden “the worst president in the history of our country,” adding though that Vice President Kamala Harris—who Biden has endorsed, perhaps belatedly—would be easier for him to defeat in November.

Trump soon also took to his social media platform Truth Social to elaborate. There he wrote that, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve—And never was!”

Asserting that Biden's 2020 election was due to “lies,” “Fake News” and media manipulation, his message critiqued the Biden administration’s immigration policies—a tentpole of the Republican campaign— in particular. (A later message also slammed failures in “Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more.”)

Trump’s statement concluded: “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It was soon followed by a presumably pre-scheduled meme that compared Trump's ear bandages, which he has worn since being injured in an assassination attempt last weekend, to those worn by rugby players.