President Donald Trump has again threatened Iran after negotiations collapsed, repeatedly posting identical warnings of devastating consequences for the country’s people.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!” the 79-year-old president posted on Truth Social on Sunday, in a message he reposted three times on his account, explaining that Iran did not agree to U.S. demands that it not pursue a nuclear weapon.

The president went on to say the U.S. would blockade “any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” a key maritime passage through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments flow, which has been effectively closed since Trump launched the unauthorized war with Iran on Feb. 28 amid reports of Iranian mine-laying in the waterway.

The president threatens Iran after negotiations fail. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” the post continued.

The president’s post comes after talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance, failed to reach an agreement on Saturday following 21 hours of negotiations.

“I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” Vance told reporters after the talks, without disclosing what U.S. terms the Iranians had rejected.

As talks ended without a deal, Trump was ringside at a UFC fight in Miami, joined by his family and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, smiling for the cameras as the fight went on.