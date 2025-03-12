Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Obama’s Former Chief of Staff Already Eyeing 2028 Presidential Run
EARLY START
Rahm Emanuel, who was most recently the U.S. ambassador to Japan, has his eyes set on the White House.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Mar. 12 2025
10:00AM EDT
Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
Musk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
RFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
JD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. News
Education Secretary Stumbles on Fox as Department Bloodbath Officially Begins
Julia Ornedo