Politics

Obama’s Former Chief of Staff Already Eyeing 2028 Presidential Run

EARLY START

Rahm Emanuel, who was most recently the U.S. ambassador to Japan, has his eyes set on the White House.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Rahm Emanuel
Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsEducation Secretary Stumbles on Fox as Department Bloodbath Officially Begins
Julia Ornedo