Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Rahm Emanuel: Republican Senators Have ‘Put Their Manhood in a Lockbox’
YOU IN THERE LITTLE GUY?
Democrats should call DOGE—and Senate Republicans’—bluff, the longtime strategist said.
Janna Brancolini
Published
Feb. 20 2025
9:57AM EST
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Media
CNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh