Politics

Rahm Emanuel: Republican Senators Have ‘Put Their Manhood in a Lockbox’

YOU IN THERE LITTLE GUY?

Democrats should call DOGE—and Senate Republicans’—bluff, the longtime strategist said.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Rahm Emanuel smiles during a speech in Japan, where he was serving as ambassador, in 2022.
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh