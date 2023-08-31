Rahm Emanuel Sticks It to China With Fukushima Seafood Photo-Op
ON A ROLL
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel criticized China on Thursday, claiming water released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant was less dangerous than that “dumped” by Chinese facilities. The former Chicago mayor also ridiculed China’s ban on Japanese seafood by eating raw plates of fish from Fukushima, repeating the same stunt performed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a day earlier. China had vehemently opposed the plan to release the treated radioactive water into the Pacific before the process formally began last week. “Water from this area is safer than (the water which) the four plants in China dumps untreated into the ocean,” Emanuel said from Fukushima. He also accused China of “economic coercion,” “harassment,” and “disinformation” against Japan. “Nothing China has done is any way to inform, to educate or to improve people’s judgment,” Emanuel added.