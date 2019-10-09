CHEAT SHEET

    R.I.P.

    Rainè Riggs, Bernie Sanders’ Daughter-in-Law, Dies of Cancer at 46

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Joshua Lott/Getty

    Rainè Riggs, the daughter-in-law of 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, died last weekend after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. The Lee & Martin Funeral Home in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, said Riggs, 46, died Saturday, the day Sanders returned to Vermont after suffering a heart attack in Las Vegas. Riggs was a neuropsychologist who served as the director of behavioral medicine at Dartmouth Medical School for several years, and she started the Palliative Care Department for Dartmouth Medical Center, according to her obituary. She also owned Riggs Geriatric Psychology in Windsor, Vermont. In addition to her husband, Levi Sanders, Riggs leaves behind three children.

    Read it at Boston Globe