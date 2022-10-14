Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail

It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.

“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”

Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t worked as one in recent years, Butler, 79, said from his home in Raleigh. However, she kept her certification up to date, just having renewed her credentials not long ago, according to Butler.

“We read about all these mass killings of course, but never thought I was going to have one hit my family,” he said.

Karnatz and her husband Tom, a software engineer, were homeschooling their three boys, Butler continued. He described his now-widowed son-in-law as a “super guy,” who is also an avid runner.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy who has not yet been identified publicly, left five people dead in a Thursday night rampage that shocked the city of 470,000. One of the victims was identified as off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was heading to work when he was killed. The others were identified by authorities on Friday morning as Nicole Connors, 52, Mary Marshall, 35, and a 16-year-old male identified by The News & Observer as James Thompson, although that name has not been confirmed by police. Any relationship between the shooter and the victims remains unclear.

Two people, as well as a police dog, were also shot, but survived. One of them, 59-year-old Marcel Gardner, is in critical condition at Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said at a news conference. The other, a K9 officer who responded to the scene, was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t have answers as to why this tragedy occurred,” Patterson said, noting that she had been at a conference on gun violence when she was informed an active shooter was terrorizing Raleigh.

The first 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, when someone reported an active shooter in the Hedingham neighborhood. The suspect then fled to the Neuse River Greenway, part of the 1,175-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail, where additional victims, including Karnatz, were shot and killed.

At 8 p.m., cops said they had the suspect “contained,” reportedly inside a barn behind a residence. They issued no further details until 9:37 p.m., when police tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

In a televised address Thursday night, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific, and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

On Facebook, Karnatz’s sister posted an emotional eulogy to her lost sibling.

“She loved life and nature, and had the most gentle of hearts, protecting even the stray bug that made its way into her house,” Sharon Butler Kaivani wrote. “She loved her family fiercely and there is a big hole there now. I could be my true self with her, and when we got together, we’d revert to childhood mode sometimes, laughing until one of us cried (usually her).

“As her husband said, there are memories now where once there were plans - big plans, small plans, mundane plans. As is the case for so many who lose loved ones too soon, the tragedy seems so very senseless, and I just can’t understand it. Although we live in different cities, I am already facing countless ways that I’ll feel her absence every day.”

In the meantime, David Butler must now prepare to bury his daughter.

“She was a kind person, and a soft-spoken person, and loved animals and cared about the environment,” Butler said, his voice breaking.

The alleged gunman remains hospitalized with what the Department of Homeland Security described as life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if they were self-inflicted or if the suspect was shot by law enforcement.