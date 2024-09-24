CHEAT SHEET
    Rally Crowd Chants ‘Send Them Back’ as Trump Talks Springfield, Ohio

    Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs a campaign rally at the Ed Fry Arena September 23, 2024 in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    A crowd of Trump supporters cheered after the former president, at a rally in Pennsylvania Monday night, claimed that Springfield, Ohio “will never be the same,” an apparent reference to an influx of immigrants from Haiti who settled in the community—though he never named their country of origin directly. “You have to get them the hell out, you have to get them out. I’m sorry, can’t have it, can’t have it. They destroyed it.” After the diatribe, rally attendees began to chant “send them back.” Haitian immigrants have been the targets of Republican attacks ever since Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance floated a false theory that the community was kidnapping and eating people’s pets. Despite numerous reports and even authorities confirming that the conspiracies held no truth, Trump and Vance are continuing to spread the stories.

