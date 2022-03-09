Capitol Rioter Who Pushed Cop Off Ledge Arrested
ANOTHER ONE NABBED
The FBI has arrested Ralph Joseph Celentano, a 54-year-old man from Queens, New York, on Wednesday morning for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riots. Court documents place Celentano at the site of the riots on the west terrace of the U.S. Capitol and allege that he is a figure responsible for pushing a Capitol police officer off a ledge in what the officer called a “football-type tackle.” The FBI was able to identify Celentano through numerous routes on social media, including a group photo on the official Facebook page associated with The Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation. The FBI interviewed a volunteer for the foundation who confirmed Celentano’s identity. He is being charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.