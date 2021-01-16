Ralph Lauren Drops Golfer Justin Thomas After Homophobic Slur Caught on Hot Mic
BOGEY
Ralph Lauren has dropped its seven-year sponsorship of golfer Justin Thomas after he was caught on a hot mic hurling a homophobic slur at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The company said in a statement, “We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.” Thomas, the third-highest ranked golfer in the world, has apologized in a statement: “It’s inexcusable. First off, I just apologize. I’m an adult. I’m a grown man, there’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed.”