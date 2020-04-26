The Eccentric History of Ralph Lauren's Flagship Mansion

On a Saturday morning in late May of 1914, a funeral was held at Manhattan’s Hotel Netherland. Lying in repose there was Gertrude Rhinelander Waldo, a singularly unusual lady. Once heir to a vast fortune, she was now mired in debt. What family she had left alive either hadn’t spoken to her in years or were unable to attend her funeral, leaving it a lonely affair.

Her brother Charles, “90 years old, deaf, lame and suffering from many of the infirmities of old age,” according to the New York Sun, was one of the few to attend, despite not having spoken to her in decades following a feud. “She is dead,” he declared. “I feel no bitterness toward her memory.” Gertrude’s life had been dominated by her eccentric personality, her general misanthropy, and in the end, her woeful fiscal mismanagement.

“Mrs. Waldo was a woman of forceful manner and some unusual views,” the New York Sun proclaimed after her death in 1914. “She had no hesitation in declaring her opinions on a woman’s dress, art, music and society.” She was an abrasive woman, often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.