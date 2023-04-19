CHEAT SHEET
    Attorney Shares First Picture of Ralph Yarl Since Shooting

    ‘WALKING MIRACLE’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Ralph Yarl (r) sitting alongside his attorney, Lee Merritt.

    Lee Merritt/Instagram

    The attorney representing Ralph Yarl—the Black teenager who was shot in Kansas City after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house—provided a promising update on the boy’s condition on Wednesday morning. Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt also posted a photograph of him sitting alongside Yarl almost a week after the 16-year-old was attacked. “He’s home and looks great,” a caption of the image posted on Merritt’s Instagram read. “Ralph is a WALKING MIRACLE with a head of steel. Ralph suffered a traumatic brain injury that he is still recovering from. Had the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction he would probably be dead right now.” Merritt added that Yarl is “expected to make a FULL recovery, but it will take time.” Police have charged Andrew Lester, 84, with two felonies in relation to the shooting.