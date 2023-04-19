Attorney Shares First Picture of Ralph Yarl Since Shooting
‘WALKING MIRACLE’
The attorney representing Ralph Yarl—the Black teenager who was shot in Kansas City after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house—provided a promising update on the boy’s condition on Wednesday morning. Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt also posted a photograph of him sitting alongside Yarl almost a week after the 16-year-old was attacked. “He’s home and looks great,” a caption of the image posted on Merritt’s Instagram read. “Ralph is a WALKING MIRACLE with a head of steel. Ralph suffered a traumatic brain injury that he is still recovering from. Had the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction he would probably be dead right now.” Merritt added that Yarl is “expected to make a FULL recovery, but it will take time.” Police have charged Andrew Lester, 84, with two felonies in relation to the shooting.