Man Who Helped Shot Black Teen ‘Thought He Was Dead’
The man who rushed to help a Black teenager who was shot after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house says he feared the worst when he found the boy unconscious and covered in blood. Ralph Yarl, 16, was attempting to collect his twin younger brothers from a friend’s house in Kansas City but got the wrong address, with the homeowner allegedly shooting Yarl twice. “I thought he was dead,” James Lynch, who heard Yarl’s cries for help, told NBC News. Lynch heard the shouts of “Help, help, I’ve been shot” outside his home on Thursday night and ran to help. He then stayed with the teen until paramedics arrived, with another neighbor providing towels to help stop the bleeding. “No one deserves to lay there like that,” Lynch said. “He hasn’t even begun to live his life yet. He didn’t deserve to get shot.” On Monday, prosecutors said Andrew Lester, 85, would face two felony charges over the alleged shooting.