A Kansas City teenager who was shot in the head for ringing the wrong doorbell in April has said he has no “personal hatred” for the 84-year-old man who shot him in an interview with Good Morning America.

Ralph Yarl, an honor student and all-state band member, was trying to pick up his siblings when he rang the doorbell of Andrew Lester’s home. Lester, who told police he believed the Black teen was trying to break into his home, allegedly opened fire on Yarl “within seconds” and is now charged with felony assault and armed criminal action for the April 13 shooting.

Yarl, in his first major interview since the shooting, told Good Morning America he believes Lester “should be convicted” but not out of any personal animosity.

“Justice is just the rule of the law, regardless of race, ethnicity, and age,” he said.

He also revealed that his pleas for help immediately after the shooting were initially ignored. After his “instincts took over” and he began knocking on doors in the neighborhood, he said, the residents of at least one home ignored him and locked their door instead of helping.

“So then I go to the next house across the street. No one answers. And the house to the right of that house, I go there and someone opens the door and tells me to wait for the police,” he told GMA host Robin Roberts.

James Lynch, a man who said he rushed to help Yarl after he heard him yell “Help, help, I’ve been shot,” told NBC News back in April that he “thought [the teen] was dead” because his injuries looked so bad.

“No one deserves to lay there like that,” Lynch said at the time.

Yarl and his family have relocated since the shooting, as they had previously lived in the same area where it took place. The teen says he’s doing his best to move past the incident.

“I’m just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me. I’m just gonna keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy. And just living my life the best I can, and not let this bother me,” he said.

Lester, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, is slated to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case on Aug. 31.