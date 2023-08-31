Ramaswamy Claims U.S. ‘Wrongfully’ Bombed Nord Stream Pipeline
FACT FREE
Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday continued to hawk his controversial plans to end the war in Ukraine by simply allowing Russia to keep the Ukrainian land it has already unjustifiably invaded. “I would freeze the current lines of control,” Ramaswamy told Jesse Watters on Fox News. “I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO.” But the 2024 presidential hopeful took it one step further by claiming that the U.S. did Russia dirty by bombing the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022. “We’ve wrongfully cut off Russia from the West by bombing the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and also sanctioning Russia.” While investigations into the incident are ongoing, there’s no evidence to suggest that the United States was behind the blast.