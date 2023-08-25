CHEAT SHEET
    Ramaswamy Floats Elon Musk as Potential White House Adviser

    OUTSIDER?

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France.

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

    Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy floated Elon Musk’s name on Friday as someone who could potentially serve as an adviser in his White House if he were to win the election. During an Iowa campaign stop, Ramaswamy called the richest man in the world someone who could “bring a blank slate, a fresh impression,” since Musk does not “come from within” government, The Messenger reports. Ramaswamy even lauded Musk’s decision to fire three-quarters of Twitter’s staff, considering he plans to massively downsize federal agencies if he’s elected. “The effectiveness actually went up,” Ramaswamy said of Musk’s mass firing.

    Read it at The Messenger
