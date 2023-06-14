Rammstein Frontman Till Lindemann Under Investigation for Sexual Assault
DISTURBING CLAIMS
Prosecutors in Germany are investigating allegations of sexual assault and narcotics distribution against the frontman of heavy metal band Rammstein. Berlin authorities said they opened an investigation into Till Lindemann “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties,” or people not directly involved with the case. The investigation comes after a wave of social media posts from women accusing the 60-year-old vocalist of creepy behavior toward young women at his concerts, including one woman who claimed Rammstein drugged her, Barron’s reported. Some reports describe the band using a go-between to recruit young fans to have sex with Lindemann. His lawyers have denied the allegations, which they called “without exception untrue.” Lindemann’s band, which was founded in 1994, has gained notoriety for its edgy, on-stage antics and violent, provocative lyrics.