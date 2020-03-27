CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Rammstein Vocalist Till Lindemann in ICU After Coronavirus Diagnosis
ROCKED
Read it at Bild
Till Lindemann, the lead vocalist in German heavy-metal band Rammstein, is in the intensive-care unit of a Berlin hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, German newspaper Bild reported. Lindemann performed two sold-out concerts in Moscow two weeks ago and returned to Berlin with an extremely high fever, the newspaper reported. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and immediately admitted to intensive care and placed under quarantine. He later tested positive for COVID-19. Although his condition was listed as critical for a while, Bild reported Friday that his life was no longer in danger. Germany has reported 47,373 cases of coronavirus and 285 deaths.