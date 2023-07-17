Now Another Member of Rammstein is Facing Sexual Assault Allegations
WORSE AND WORSE
After weeks of sordid allegations involving Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, new claims of sexual assault against another band member were published by the German media on Monday. The new allegations from two women concern keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz. One woman said over 20 years ago, when she was 17, she was given large amounts of alcohol at Flake’s house in Brandenburg and, after going to bed to sleep, was joined by Flake, where he allegedly assaulted her. Another woman said she drank with the band members at their hotel after a concert in Gera in 1996, and woke up naked the next morning with Flake lying next to her. She said she also felt severe pain in her abdomen and had “never had that kind of pain before” or since. She says she didn’t know what happened or who was responsible. Hundreds protested a Rammstein show in Germany over the weekend in response to earlier allegations of sexual assault against singer Lindemann which are currently being investigated by the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin.