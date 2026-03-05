Rampaging Goose Terrorizes Students on Florida Campus

Canadians are known for their kindness, but the geese aren’t earning that same reputation at Tallahassee’s Florida A&M University. In footage captured by student Naike Owens, a Canadian goose prowls the green, chasing students. In one instance, Owens captured the goose flying head-on at an innocent bystander and pulling her hair. The woman falls over multiple times in an attempt to get away. The goose continues to waddle toward her until it begins to look for new victims. Owens, safe from the goose’s violent attacks in the shelter of her car, can be heard laughing in the background of the video. Unflappable, the goose leaves the woman alone and decides to chase after a nearby group of people instead. It’s unclear how long the rampage continued. Spring is the most dangerous time to be around geese, as it is their breeding season. They tend to be more aggressive and territorial during that time.

WESH