Ramped Up U.S. Covid Testing Could Open Flights Between New York and London
FRIENDLY SKIES
U.S. officials are hoping that ramped up COVID-19 testing will pave the way for shorter quarantines and easier travel between New York City and London by the holidays, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Transportation Department, Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. agencies are optimistic that the testing will help establish safe travel corridors between the U.S. and more international destinations. Currently, all but essential travel is permitted between the U.S. and most European nations. All passengers would be tested both on departure and landing to try to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and bypass quarantines that are currently in place. Limited testing availability and long wait times in the U.S. has stalled international travel.