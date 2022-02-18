Rams QB to Pay Hospital Bills After Walking Away From Injured Photographer
OUCH
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife said they’d cover the hospital bills for a photographer who fell off a stage during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade, fracturing her spine. Kelly Smiley, a photo editor for the NFL and a freelance photographer, said Thursday that she broke her back and destroyed her two cameras when she stepped backwards off the stage in front of Matthew and Kelly Stafford. Viral video showed Matthew Stafford making a pained expression then simply turning around and walking off. A shocked Kelly Stafford rushed to the edge of the stage towards Smiley. “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the Rams and the Staffords said in a statement. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”