This Cult-Favorite Saffron-Infused Serum Is Definitely Worth the Hype

OK, this stuff is expensive; let’s get that out of the way. A 30-milliliter bottle of Ranavat’s Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum costs $135, but saffron is roughly worth as much as gold, so the price is pretty justified. Besides, when you start to use this serum, you may well be able to stop using your moisturizer and other serums altogether.

To be honest, I was shocked by the price when my wife brought this serum home, but after using it myself for a month now, it’s safe to say I’m a total convert. In fact, we figured out that using the saffron-infused serum leads to net savings overall based on how many products it replaces.

Ranavat Brightening Saffron Serum

Along with the saffron, which reduces blemishes and improves skin health by helping stimulate cell growth, the serum is also formulated with a slew of other anti-aging ingredients, including lotus flower extract, which helps even out the complexion, turmeric to reduce redness and irritation, and licorice root to target hyperpigmentation and dullness.

Best of all, this botanical, chemical-free serum works for all skin types. My wife has very dry skin and swears this is the only product she owns that quenches its thirst. On the other hand, I have blemish-prone skin and tend to be more oily, and this non-greasy formula doesn’t make me feel greasy or break out. If you’re looking for an all-in-one skin-enhancing elixir that will replace several other products in your lineup, look no further than Ranavat’s Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum.

