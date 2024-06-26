My Wife’s Favorite Skin Balm Softened My Stubborn Dry Spots Overnight

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I first found out how expensive my wife’s favorite skincare brand, Ranavat, was, I was admittedly baffled. She’s used the brand’s bestselling Saffron Serum every day for over a year, and until recently, I had to bite my tongue every time I saw the pricey serum in our bathroom.

I’m a man of relatively few products, and the thought of spending more than $10 on something for my face seemed ludicrous up until a month or so ago. Then, my wife added a new Ranavat product to her lineup and convinced me that I, too, needed to try it. Spoiler alert: Ranavat’s Restoring Moonseed Repairing Treatment balm is equal parts science and sorcery, and I’m not sure I can live without it ever again.

You see, I wear contact lenses for most of the day, which has created stubborn dry patches above my eyebrows and at the bridge of my nose. Despite my daily use of moisturizer and after trying so many other products, from lanolin to petroleum jellies to honey-based creams and more, I had kind of just accepted that there would always be a few small but rather itchy spots on my nose and that there was nothing I could do about it.

The next morning, my dry patches were dramatically softened, and a week later, they were nearly gone. Apparently, there's a reason this brand is so expensive—it actually works.

The hot pink multi-use treatment balm has a thick, slightly waxy formula at first, but it turns into a nice, lightweight oil once it’s rubbed in. It’s infused with 30 ayurvedic ingredients that help soothe irritation, lock in moisture, and even improve wrinkles and texture with regular use. While I use this mostly for treating dry patches, the added benefit of fewer wrinkles is certainly a plus.

Honestly, I don’t love the rose-forward fragrance (courtesy of the natural botanical ingredients), but I tolerate it because it’s the only thing that keeps my dryness at bay. I rub a pea-sized portion of this magic goo into my nose and above each eyebrow daily, and I don’t have itchy, dry patches anymore. I will be sticking to my interchangeable under $10 drugstore lineup for the foreseeable future, but when my wife’s Ranavat Moonseed Treatment (because of me, of course) runs out, I will be buying my own jar.

