Rand Paul Caves, Backs Pompeo for Secretary of State

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday completely reversed his position to support CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to become the next secretary of state. “I just finished speaking to @realDonaldTrump... and spoke to Director Pompeo,” tweeted the conservative senator, who has been a Republican holdout against the hawkish Pompeo’s nomination. “President Trump believes that Iraq was a mistake, that regime change has destabilized the region, and that we must end our involvement with Afghanistan. Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State.” With Paul’s favorable vote, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee reported Pompeo’s nomination favorably to the Senate floor later Monday. A party-line vote is expected later this week, and with three Democrats already pledging their support, Pompeo will likely face an easy confirmation.
