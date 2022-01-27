Rand Paul Celebrates Neil Young Spotify Exit With Cringey ‘My My, Hey Hey’ Rewrite
‘BYE BYE, HEY HEY’
There can’t be many people who would prefer to hear the sound of Joe Rogan’s voice over Neil Young’s seminal albums, but that tiny fraction of the population does, of course, include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). The Republican has celebrated Young’s exit from Spotify a day after the legendary musician threatened to remove himself in a protest against Rogan’s relentless anti-vaccine comments on his podcast. Paul was so thrilled over Young’s removal that he even wrote a little song to celebrate—an extremely embarrassing rewrite of one of the rock legend’s most well-known works “My My, Hey Hey.” The senator wrote: “Bye Bye, Hey Hey, Neil Young is gone today. It’s better to boycott than to just obey. Bye Bye, Hey Hey... Seeya @Neilyoung.” Paul added that Young’s “Ohio” is “one of the greatest protest songs of all time,” but made clear that his sympathies lie with Rogan over the songwriter. “Free speech is kinda important,” he wrote.