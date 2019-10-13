CHEAT SHEET
BOTH SIDES
Rand Paul: Democrats Need to be Investigated Over Ukraine
During a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that a group of Democratic senators needed to be investigated over a letter they sent to Ukraine in 2018 asking questions about Mueller-related investigations. After deflecting questions related to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s actions related to Ukraine, Paul said “both sides seem to be doing the same thing.”
“If you condemn Trump, you need to condemn the Democratic senators,” the Kentucky senator added. “Everybody is going after President Trump. Someone needs to actually, in an objective way, evaluate a letter from four Democrats that said to Ukraine, if you don’t keep investigating Trump, we will reconsider our bipartisan support for aid. That’s a threat and that’s the same kind of stuff they’re accusing Trump of.”
The letter Paul is referencing—sent by three Democratic senators in May 2018—requested information on four existing investigations into former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, asking Ukraine prosecutors if the Trump administration had asked them to not cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.