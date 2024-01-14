Rand Paul Likely to Campaign Against Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
‘NEVER NIKKI!’
Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) told reporters he may travel to New Hampshire to campaign against moderate candidate Nikki Haley ahead of the state's primaries. Paul has yet to endorse a candidate in the race, but stands emphatically against Haley, who he says doesn't represent conservative values and who he thinks would be a puppet of large corporations, defense contractors and the Washington establishment. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, he said it's “the quiet little secret in the caucus” that Senate Republican leadership, including his fellow Kentuckian Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, want Haley to win. “They think she’s malleable enough. She’s in enough with the corporate military folks that she will be pliable,” Paul said. The senator launched a "Never Nikki" website on Friday and promised to campaign tirelessly against her. “I’m going to try to do everything I can,” he said.