Rand Paul Needles McConnell Over Recent Press Conference Freeze-Up
‘BE FORTHCOMING’
Mitch McConnell’s recent health scares have largely bought him sympathy on Capitol Hill rather than calls to step down from his leadership position—especially from his Republican colleagues. But not Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), an ophthalmologist and longtime home-state antagonist who said Tuesday that he still has doubts about the minority leader’s ability to carry out the duties of his role. “Everybody’s seen the clips. I don’t think it’s been particularly helpful to have the Senate doctor describing it as dehydration, which I think even a non-physician seeing that probably aren’t really accepting that explanation,” Paul said Tuesday. “I think it’d be better to be forthcoming about what’s going on with health problems,” he continued. McConnell appeared to freeze up last week while addressing reporters during an appearance in Kentucky, sparking a round of medical tests and plenty of worries about the 81-year-old’s health.