Rand Paul Repeatedly Names Alleged Whistleblower in Senate Floor Speech
During a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) repeatedly revealed the name of the alleged whistleblower at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment while displaying a poster that identified the person. Reading aloud his impeachment trial question that Chief Justice John Roberts disallowed because it included the person’s name, the Kentucky senator insisted that his question “did not accuse anybody of being a whistleblower” because he is still unaware who the whistleblower is.
Following Paul’s 15-minute speech, CNN reporter Manu Raju asked the Republican lawmaker why he singled out the alleged whistleblower. “I would say the Chief Justice did that,” Paul replied. “By not allowing the question—he’s sort of confirming to the public who it is. I have no idea who it is. I don’t have any independent information.