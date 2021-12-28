Rand Paul Ridiculed After Accusing Dems of ‘Stealing’ Elections by Persuading People to Vote For Them
IT’S NOT FAIR
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has accused Democrats of “stealing” elections by legally persuading people to vote for them—and people have quickly pointed out to him that’s simply how democracy works. Writing on Twitter, the senator quoted an article from the Washington Examiner about how Democrats carried Wisconsin in 2020 after losing it to ex-President Donald Trump in his 2016 victory. Paul’s tweet read: “How to steal an election: ‘Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.’” CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood then pointed out: “Convincing potential voters to cast legal ballots is how you win elections in a democracy.” Georgia State Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis replied: “This is what we call—wait for it—voting.”