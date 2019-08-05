CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
WEEKEND SURGERY
Rand Paul Says He Had Lung Surgery Over The Weekend
Read it at Washington Post
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted that part of his lung was surgically removed over the weekend. “Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities,” he wrote, adding that he will return to the Senate in September. Rand said the injuries were related to a 2017 attack by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, over an argument about lawn debris. Boucher, who pleaded guilty to the attack, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and is now being sued by Paul. In 2019, Paul also traveled to Ontario, Canada, to have surgery on his hernia, an injury the lawmaker also blamed on Boucher. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also suffered a weekend injury, fracturing his shoulder on Sunday.