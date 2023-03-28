Rand Paul Staffer Was Victim of ‘Brutal’ Stabbing in Washington: Reports
‘LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES’
The office of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Monday that one of its employees was the victim of a random attack over the weekend in Washington, D.C. Paul did not share many details in a statement to The Daily Beast, simply claiming that the staff member was “brutally attacked in broad daylight.” He added: “I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.” At least two local TV stations, ABC7 and Fox 5, reported that the staffer suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday evening—though the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment on the victim when reached by The Daily Beast. The suspect in that incident was arrested Monday, and was identified by authorities as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was charged with assault with intent to kill.