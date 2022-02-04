Obsessed Rand Paul Threatens to Investigate Fauci if GOP Takes Senate
SO OBSESSED
What would Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) priority be if Republicans retake the Senate in November’s midterm elections? Escalating his creepy and unsuccessful campaign to discredit Anthony Fauci, apparently. Fauci and Paul have repeatedly clashed in congressional hearings during the coronavirus pandemic as the government’s top infectious-diseases expert has had to explain to Paul why his various conspiracy theories are wrong. Speaking to conservative podcast host Lisa Boothe, Paul said he’ll continue his feud with Fauci if Republicans take the Senate and he becomes chairman of the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee. He said: “If we win in November, if I’m chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we'll go after every one of [Fauci's] records... We’ll have an investigator go through this piece-by-piece because we don’t need this to happen again.” Fauci recently accused Paul of inciting death threats against him by stoking up “the crazies” with misinformation.