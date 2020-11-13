Rand Paul to Recovered COVID Patients: Ditch Your Masks and Go Party
BAD ADVICE
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) went on Fox News late Thursday and urged all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to immediately ditch their masks and go “celebrate” in public, claiming they are now “immune.” “We have 11 million people in our country who have already had COVID. We should tell them to celebrate. We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, and live again because these people are now immune,” Paul said. In addition to making his “immunity” claim at a time when most states are experiencing new record levels of the virus and surging hospitalization rates, the Kentucky Republican’s questionable advice also comes after confirmed cases of reinfection in the U.S. and abroad. Doctors and infectious disease experts have repeatedly warned there is no evidence to suggest that those who’ve had the virus are immune from future infection. Paul, who was previously called out by infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci for spouting falsehoods about COVID-19, went on to offer a baffling argument for why he’s right and scientists are wrong about immunity: “Dr. Fauci doesn’t want to admit to any of that [immunity]. Dr. Fauci is like ‘Oh, woe is me.’”