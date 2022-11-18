CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies at 28
‘SAD NEWS’
Read it at Daily Mail
R&B singer B. Smyth died aged 28 on Thursday, his brother confirmed. In a post on the late artist’s Instagram account, Smyth’s older sibling Denzil said he had “sad, sad news” to share with his fans. “Today my brother passed away, earlier this morning to be exact,” Denzil said. In a caption alongside the clip, Denzil said Smyth died “from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.” “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single,” Denzil added, referring to the song “Twerkaholic Part 2.” Denzil said it had brought a “big smile” to his brother’s face while he was in the ICU, and he thanked Smyth’s fans for their prayers.