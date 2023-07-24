CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    R&B Singer Monica Jumps Off Stage Mid-Show to Confront Man Hitting Woman

    HEROIC

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Singer Monica confronts a man who she said hit a woman in the crowd at a show in Detroit.

    @AnthonyTilghman/Twitter

    R&B star Monica paused her Detroit concert Saturday to call out a man apparently hitting a woman in the audience—even jumping into the crowd to ensure the offender was removed from the venue. “No! Don’t you hit her like that,” the singer yelled during the middle of a song, according to footage circulating on social media. She urged the concertgoers to get the man out of the show before hopping offstage herself amid cheers from fans. The concert continued after the incident, and the music festival thanked Monica for her intervention. “Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well,” said Andrus Macdonald, the Riverfront Musical Festivals’ spokesperson, in an emailed statement to The Detroit News.

    Read it at The Detroit News
    ,