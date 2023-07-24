R&B Singer Monica Jumps Off Stage Mid-Show to Confront Man Hitting Woman
HEROIC
R&B star Monica paused her Detroit concert Saturday to call out a man apparently hitting a woman in the audience—even jumping into the crowd to ensure the offender was removed from the venue. “No! Don’t you hit her like that,” the singer yelled during the middle of a song, according to footage circulating on social media. She urged the concertgoers to get the man out of the show before hopping offstage herself amid cheers from fans. The concert continued after the incident, and the music festival thanked Monica for her intervention. “Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well,” said Andrus Macdonald, the Riverfront Musical Festivals’ spokesperson, in an emailed statement to The Detroit News.