Random Gunfire Outside Houston Club Kills Woman, Injures 3 Police Officers
Two male and one female Harris County sheriff deputies were shot and a civilian was killed outside a Houston night club early Sunday morning after a man opened fire into a crowd amidst a fight. All three officers were struck as they tried to break up a brawl outside the Set Night Club after it closed for the evening, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said at an early morning press conference. A man in his 20s was taken into custody tied to the shooting incident and a 40-year-old woman who was struck later died of her injuries. Police do not know how many people were involved in the shooting.