Leader of Arizona’s Election Audit Made Transphobic Remark About Pink Shirt, Says Witness
JUST STOP
The co-chairman of the Republican-led audit of Arizona’s presidential election results allegedly remarked that a pink shirt being worn by an observer at the count made him “look like a transgender.” The transphobic comment was noted in a long list of troubling incidents witnessed by outside observers at the shambolic audit in Maricopa County. On Tuesday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted a link to the list, saying that her department “took legal action to ensure we had election experts” at the count. Audit Co-Chairman Randy Pullen is alleged to have told one of those observers that the pink shirt that he was required to wear on the floor—to differentiate observers from other participants—“made him look like a transgender.” Other witnesses said audit organizers branded those wearing the shirts as “pinkos,” a mocking term for communists. Pullen did not respond to Insider when the news site asked about the alleged anti-transgender comment.